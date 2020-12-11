Washington County’s proposed vaccine distribution plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department announced its proposed vaccination plan on Thursday. The plan is currently structured in three phases. The first phase will also be broken into stages A and B, and frontline healthcare workers and high-risk civilians are at the front of the line.

While the entire state of Maryland is only expected to get 150,000 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment, the Health Department urged residents to get the vaccination as soon as there are enough supplies to begin Phase 3.

“This is one very important tool in our toolbox of things to fight COVID. And [we] really encourage that everyone get the vaccine when it is available to them,” said Danielle Stahl, Washington County Health Department public information officer.

At this time it is unknown when the phases are set to begin, or how long it will be until the vaccine will be universally accessible.