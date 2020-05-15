Washington County United Way awards grants for COVID-19 relief

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — United Way of Washington County distributed more than $30,000 for COVID-19 relief — the third cycle of grants it has made available since April 20.

Recipients are the Brooklane Boys & Girls Club, the Doleman Black Heritage Museum, Girls Incorporated, On-Track of Washington County and the County Commission on Aging.

Last month’s funds were distributed by United Way to several other Washington County organizations such as the YMCA, the Salvation Army, Goodwill Industries, among other groups. United Way of Washington County president and CEO, Heather Guessford, says the United Way grants are focused on “essential basic needs. food insecurity, mental health education, things that fall under that realm that people really cannot be living without right now.”

And Guessford says the United Way is accepting applications from registered non-profit organizations through May 18. This can help meet urgent basic needs during the pandemic, she says.