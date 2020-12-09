Washington County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new “bail bondsmen” scam

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Tuesday to watch out for a new phone scam making its rounds in the area.

The office has received several reports from victims of a scam in which perpetrators claim to be bail bondsmen calling on behalf of a loved one in legal trouble. The scammers then request large sums of money to be paid to them in order to post bail for said loved one. This scam differs from traditional scams the area has seen in the past, as scammers have been sent directly to victims’ houses to collect funds in order to seem more legitimate.

“It’s really important to validate their claims. If it’s someone that you know or love, hang up the phone and call them and validate it before you follow through with anything,” said Sgt. Howard Ward, detective sergeant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds residents to scrutinize all calls from unknown numbers and to never give out sensitive personal information over the phone.