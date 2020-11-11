Washington County public schools moves to online learning starting November 16th, pauses high school sports

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Starting next Monday, Washington County public schools will return to distance learning, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came from the school system, emphasizing that it will pause all in-person activities until December 7th. This also includes high school sports, which had begun October 27th.

“In the next day or so we will look at our options for next steps.” said Mr. Eric Michael, the WCPS Supervisor of Athletics wrote in an email to WDVM. “Once we have had a chance to look at options, I can speak to what we will attempt to do going forward.”