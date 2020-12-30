WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — Washington County’s positivity rate was nearly 18% on Tuesday. That is more than double the state of Maryland’s positivity rate, which sat at just over 8%. The county’s positivity rate represented a 5% increase over the previous two weeks, an incredibly sharp spike.
The Washington County Health Department believes that the area’s attitude towards social gatherings had a large effect on the sudden increase.
“People gathering in groups is still a significant problem here in Washington County, and it’s considerably contributing to our spike in cases,” said Danielle Stahl, Washington County Health Department public information officer.
Washington County’s positivity rate was also significantly higher than the rates of neighboring Allegany and Frederick counties, which were at 8% and 11% respectively.
- There’s an increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths in the Washington metro area, study finds
- CDC reminds public to exercise caution amid worries of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge
- Washington County positivity rate is more than double Maryland state positivity rate
- DC Hotel set to close January 4-6 for potential protests
- Libraries nationwide saw an increased demand for race-related books in 2020
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App