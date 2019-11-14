Washington County Chamber of Commerce holds its 17th annual Economic Summit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local business and government leaders in Hagerstown and Washington County gathered for the Chamber of Commerce’s 17th annual Economic Summit on Wednesday.

Almost 300 people registered to hear economic advice from the chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Anirban Basu, who discussed the increasing of jobs in Washington County and the impact that global economics has on the region

“There are a lot of people here wondering about how this economy is doing,” said Basu. “Is the community creating opportunities for people, what are the issues regarding affordable housing, or the business climate or manufacturing and kinds of other issues that affect the shared quality of life in Washington County.”

Basu says Washington County currently has plenty of opportunities for economic expansion for the next few years.