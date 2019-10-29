Washington County breaks ground for first responder training center

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Washington County officials have opened the first phase of the joint training facilities for Washington County law enforcement and first responders.

The first phase project, which consists of the construction work on the pavement, site work and utilities, is set to be began later this year and it’s expected the finished Spring 2020, this phase costs $3 million.

As part of the training center construction, the fire department, EMS and local law enforcement departments will have a unified training site in the future.

David Hays, director from Washington County Emergency Service, said, “We will need to be able to grow into the center, what we see today is not what we see in ten…Twenty….Thirty…Or forty years out, that represents any quality opportunity that we won’t have to build a structure that grows out of it.”

According to Washington County officials, the second phase construction is set to be began around Spring 2020.