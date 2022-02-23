Wednesday: Slowly clearing out with any rain showers ending early, turning breezy as well. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 68 (64-71)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and getting colder. Winds: N 8-12 mph, Low: 33 (30-36)

Thursday: Cloudy with a PM wintry mix, starting out as sleet and then changing to freezing rain. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, High: 36 (32-39), Low: 32 (30-35)

Friday: Cloudy with AM rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After quite the wait, rain showers finally arrived and turned things soggy yesterday afternoon. We really haven’t had much to add to that overnight, with most of the shower activity to our south, and the last of those showers should be gone by mid-morning. It almost feels like a late spring morning out there as well, with temperatures staying near 60 degrees all night long. As we start heading in a drier direction, we will briefly get even warmer with locations to the south heading toward 70 degrees. A cold front will sweep through this afternoon, briefly clearing out the clouds and starting a significant drop in temperatures. By Thursday morning, we’ll be down around the freezing mark.

This colder air will play a significant role for how the end of the week shapes up, as ingredients try to come together for an impactful wintry mix event. As of right now, the next storm system will be tracking in on Thursday, likely bringing some light precipitation as early as Thursday afternoon. At the surface, temperatures are going to be hovering around or just above freezing, with easterly winds trying their best to keep that colder air locked in place. Higher up in the atmosphere, temperatures will start warming up a bit, providing the perfect setup for sleet and freezing rain. Very slight changes to temperatures aloft or at the surface could eliminate this threat, but right now an icy Thursday night does look likely for some.

Most of the area will start with sleet Thursday afternoon before quickly turning to freezing rain Thursday night. Most locations will then quickly transition back to just rain before any significant icing takes place, but that may not be the case close to and north of the PA-MD border and into the mountains. Freezing rain will likely continue into Friday morning in these locations before a change to just rain, so if you must be traveling in these spots, please plan and take extreme caution. The last of any rain will quickly be gone Friday afternoon, with a quieter and cooler weekend ahead of us after that.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson