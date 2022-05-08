Happy Mother’s Day!!! The low pressure bringing us rain the past few days has finally moved out of our area. Heading into our Sunday night, we will see mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. With our lows dipping into the 30s tonight, some areas west of I-81 will be issued a Frost Advisory. We will begin to see fair conditions and warmer temperatures heading into our work week. However, winds will be shifting out to the northeast with low clouds and late tonight into early tomorrow morning. We will stay dry for a few days, but more rain is on the way. As we head into the end of our workweek, our chances of showers and thunderstorms will return.

7 day forecast

Flood warnings allow to expire Monday 6 a.m.

Frost advisory in effect Monday 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy start then gradually clearing. Breezy conditions with flood warnings and frost advisories in place. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty NE winds. Highs in the lower to mid-60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with NE winds with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the lower to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward