VSHL considering playing spring sports after academic school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) –The Virginia High School League is looking into possibly having high school spring sports played in the summer.

On Tuesday, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the remainder of the academic year. However, there is a possibility that they can resume those sports after the academic year is over. This will not be an easy thing to do, unfortunately.

“There are some obstacles to overcome,” John W. “Billy” Haun stated. “The VHSL policy says that the school calendar ends in June. If we are playing in July, we got to go through and get the executive committee to extend that calendar for a year. If we have students that at that point have graduated from high school and are now taking college courses, then they are not eligible.”

Dr. Haun also stated that if they were to play past June, kids would need a new sports physical. The VHSL will not be making their final decision until May.

For more updates, go to vhsl.org.