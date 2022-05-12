RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia.

It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record.

The 3-pound 9.5-ounce world record fallfish caught by Josh Dolin (Photo courtesy: Dance’s Sporting Goods)

The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record fallfish on a spoon. Once he landed the trophy, he drove it back to Richmond where it was weighed at Dance’s Sporting Goods on a certified scale and confirmed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Fallfish are native to Virginia and can be found in streams with good water quality.