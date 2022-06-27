FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she allegedly crashed a car into a trailer and set another trailer on fire in Monongalia County.

On June 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Jake’s Run area of Monongalia County for a report of destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint.

While deputies were en route to the area, they were informed that Natalie Harris, 53, of Rivesville, “had taken her sister’s vehicle and ran it into their mother’s home and then fled the scene in her own vehicle,” deputies said.

While deputies were trying to find Harris, they said she also set her sister’s house trailer on fire after running her own vehicle into the side of it. Firefighters on scene said that the fire appeared “as if it was set using gasoline,” according to the complaint.

Harris has been charged with first-degree arson. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.