ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Inflation is putting a dent in wallets across the country. Now, more people are coming forward to ask for help from those who can offer it.

From gas prices to groceries, prices across the board seem to be increasing. Yet, at the same time, one Arlington-based nonprofit is seeing the need for community resources also increasing, attributed partly to inflation, as those working hard to get by are turning to new options to help.

Gas, which is over $5 a gallon in many areas of the DMV, is the most prolific sign of an economy dealing with inflation. But it’s not the only one.

But the financial impact goes beyond the numbers — families could be struggling with basic needs.

“We had a family this week that for the first time ever came to us and said, ‘Okay, how do I pay my rent and pay for my groceries,'” said Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Thrive Arlington, a nonprofit that helps people with things like rent during financial emergencies.

This was not the only example of the trying times Schneider referenced in an interview. For example, he mentioned a family who was once excited for the summertime but is now stressed about affording food for their child since they will no longer get meals at school.

“This latest crisis of inflation is just another hit in their pathway to stability,” he said.

Schneider said the latest surge in prices has halted much of the financial progress people had made since the start of COVID. He said many more people are “in danger of slipping over into that catastrophe.”

He suggested those teetering on the edge of catastrophe reach out for help and assistance before they fall behind. He also said that although federal and local government contributions have slowed since the start of the pandemic and donations from community members, the need is not slowing down.