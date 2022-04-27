RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Richmond for a special session to review 26 vetoes made by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R), and some Northern Virginia residents have differing views on whether or not the governor’s actions reflect the majority of voters’ wishes.

Youngkin vetoed 26 of nearly 850 bills sent to his desk from the general assembly when he took office, nixing bills introduced by Democrats.

The governor signed 700 pieces of legislation and amended over 100 bills, but the General Assembly can override these vetoes with a two-third vote in both chambers.

Some of the vetoed bills hit home to Northern Virginia voters. One bill in particular from Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) was vetoed by Youngkin on March 1.

HB 670 would have allowed the Arlington County Board to appoint an independent policing auditor to a civilian oversight board. Arlington County officials expressed disappointment over the governor’s decision.

Youngkin also amended a bill that would allow earlier elections for school board members in Loudoun County, following through on his promise for education reform. However, some Loudoun parents are voicing their frustrations.



“Loudoun County did not vote for Youngkin. He did not win Loudoun County. He has targeted our county in what seems to be a very vindictive move,” said Lissa Savaglio, chair of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee.

On the other side of the aisle, some Virginia voters — like Steve Knotts, chairman for Fairfax GOP — say the governor is following through on his campaign promises.

“I think he’s going to do tremendous work. I think he’s going to shock the people at the good they’ll do for the citizen of Virginia,” said Knotts.

The governor’s team is confident he will be able to keep those promises ahead of Wednesday.

We hope the general assembly comprehensively evaluates all the governor’s recommendations and vetoes. Virginians need tax relief and historic investments in education, law enforcement and health care through a budget now,” said Macaulay Porter, press secretary for Gov. Youngkin, in a statement to WDVM.