CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are on the scene of a car crash on Route 28 at Westfields Blvd. in Centreville.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, two people are injured. One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Route 28 is closed at Westfields Blvd.