FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Police discovered two dead people after a welfare check in the 10400 block of Stallworth Ct in Fairfax, causing the arrival of detectives. This appears to be a domestic issue. At this time, there is no known threat to the public, according to a tweet from Fairfax County Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Download WDVM’s app to get notified with the latest.