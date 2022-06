FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A truck that caught on fire caused a two-lane closure on I-66 Westbound prior to Route 28 on Wednesday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.







Courtesy: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Fire and rescue were on the scene and the fire was put out around noon. There were no injuries.

Delays continued at least two hours after the incident with two left lanes on I-66 Westbound closed.

Around 1:15 p.m. only one lane remained closed.