STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11.

Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been shot was still on the scene, and later two other victims with minor injuries returned to the scene.

All three have been released from the hospital.

The teenager was first arrested on June 13 after a traffic stop. During that time, police found that he had a firearm and charged him with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teenager has been held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-777-1021.