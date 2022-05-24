WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A teenager has been arrested after a double homicide that took place at Woodbridge Station Apartments on May 15.

Police said that the victims and other acquaintances, including the 15-year-old boy who was arrested, gathered inside the apartment before shots were fired. Police were investigating a call at another apartment, where the resident said that he had found a bullet hole in his ceiling. They investigated the apartment upstairs and found the victims.

The victims were 23-year-old Malik Xavier Lamar Davis and 23-year-old Christian Jamar Roberts.

The teen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.