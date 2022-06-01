ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department arrested and charged a 16-year-old with the murder of 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez. Hernandez was stabbed during a group fight in the Bradlee Shopping Center on Tuesday, May 24.

The arrested teen is being held at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center. Police said he is a resident of Alexandria.

Hernandez was a student at Alexandria City High School and set to graduate with the class of 2022.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.