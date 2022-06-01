POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WDVM) — A teenager has been arrested for a bomb threat email that had Potomac Falls High School evacuated on Wednesday, according to the news release.

After investigating, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) identified a student at the school as the person who sent the email. A search of the school with K-9 from several departments was done.

The juvenile is looking at three possible charges of “Threats to Bomb.”

LCSO said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the LCSO will have an additional law enforcement presence at Potomac Falls High School on Thursday, June 2, 2022.”