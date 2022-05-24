ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Things are back to normal at Reagan NationalAirport after hundreds of passengers were stuck on Sunday night for hours.

Heavy storms were to blame for the very long waits and cancelations. A passenger who traveled on an American Airlines flight tweeted that he was stuck in the tarmac waiting for an open gate to deboard.

American Airlines said in a statement:

“Last night’s strong thunderstorms in the Washington, D.C. area impacted our operations at DCA. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our team members for working on getting our customers on their way.”

“I got to the airport and the airport said it was a delay because of the storm and I had to book another flight and there’s another delay for the flight again,” said Oluwabi Oluwaseyi, traveler.

According to flightaware.Com, there were over 150 delays and cancellations early Monday morning.