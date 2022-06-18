FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are at 7900 Tysons Corner Center for a shooting.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, a small group got into a dispute, and one person, described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, showed a pistol and fired it. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

At this time, there are no reports of an active shooter. Officers are searching the mall to make sure there are no more suspects.