RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department addressed a tip about a planned mass shooting that led to arrests and seizures of firearms in the city on the Fourth of July.

Currently, police say the details are still limited. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was the first to take the podium at the press conference at 2 p.m.

“Our officers quietly investigated and collaborated to stop what could have been a terrible day for the city of Richmond,” Stoney said. “No community is immune [from mass shootings].”

Dogwood Dell was the primary target for the planned shooting, according to Stoney. He said members of the community spotted something suspicious and pointed it out to law enforcement.

“A hero citizen picked up the phone and called our brave men and women at the second precinct,” Chief Gerald Smith said.

Chief Smith said two assault rifles, one handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition were seized. He stated two suspects were arrested. Smith said the FBI was critical for assisting in the investigation.

“They were planning to shoot up our Fourth of July celebrations,” Chief Smith said.

This is a breaking news article and will continue to be updated.

There was another large shooting incident on July 4 in Richmond that left six people shot near an after-hours club in the city. Authorities said that four men and two women were shot, and two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.