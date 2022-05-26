RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information as they investigate a case of alleged sexual battery and production of child pornography at a Richmond church’s child care facility.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department and circuit court records, 26-year-old Matiko Pierce was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated sexual battery and making or producing child pornography.

Matiko Pierce, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and charged related to child pornography. (Photo: Richmond Police)

According to police, the charges are related to Pierce’s work at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Child Care, located at 4401 Forest Hill Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information related to Pierce or this investigation to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at 804-646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Pierce’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 6.