WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting that seriously injured a 9-year-old girl in Woodbridge on Tuesday.

Police said that four males, who are believed to be juveniles, were walking on Gatehouse Terrace when one of them fired at a silver sedan that was driving by.

The male hit the car and the 9-year-old girl who was playing on the opposite side of the street. She was flown to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.

Police said that the suspects are teenage Black males who were wearing dark clothing. They are offering a $5,000 reward through a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as another $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.