ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County Thursday night.

Police say a routine traffic stop was conducted by an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:30 p.m. on June 9 on eastbound Interstate 64. A deputy says a K-9 unit was brought in, but the driver in a 2005 Toyota Camry refused to get out and drove away from the scene.

44-year-old Jody Allen Kern of Covington (Photo courtesy: Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office)

That’s when a police chase started and deputies performed a “rolling roadblock” to stop the car. Deputies say that 44-year-old Jody Allen Kern, of Covington, opened fire. Deputies returned fire and hit Kern. He was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

Kern faces attempted capital murder and possession of narcotics charges.

Portions of Rich Patch Road near the intersection of Roaring Run Road were closed for hours Friday morning for law enforcement activity according to VDOT. Those closures were lifted around 7:00 a.m.

Look for live updates on this breaking news on Good Day Virginia.

This is a developing story.