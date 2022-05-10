RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police is investigating after a bullet was found to have pierced the window of the Virginia Attorney General’s Monday evening.

Police said officers were called to the Barbara Johns Building located at 202 N 9th Street, just after 7 p.m. Monday evening. The 13-story building houses the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with other state offices. The AG’s office is housed on the sixth floor of the building.

Police were responding to the report that a bullet may have been fired into a window from outside of the building. The Office of the Attorney General said that housekeeping staff found the bullet in a sixth-floor office.

Upon arrival, Capitol Police found the bullet and a small round hole near the top of a window in the office.

The AG’s office sent out a statement, saying, “There is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.”

Capitol Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officers will be providing additional patrols in the area over the next several days and will have an increased presence at the building for the foreseeable future.