FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDVM) — More than a dozen residents from a senior care center in Fredericksburg were displaced after a fire on Monday night.

Officials said that they responded to 2600 Cowan Blvd. for a medical alarm. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the building, and fire officials upgraded the alarm to a structure fire call.

More than 30 firefighters worked together and got the fire under control in less than an hour, Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones said.

No major injuries were reported. Two firefighters suffered from minor injuries, but all patients were treated at the scene.

Another portion of the building is still intact and has utilities on. The residents in that portion of the building were allowed to return around 3:00 a.m.

Around 35 residents were displaced. Most of them gathered in a nearby hotel, and others have living situations arranged.

The Red Cross, Fredericksburg’s social services and property management are assisting with displaced residents.