UPDATE: According to VSU, the lockdown on campus has been lifted.

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a freshman residence hall on Virginia State University’s campus.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to Quad 1, located at 3308 Lee Street, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

VSU confirmed that the victim is not a student. The campus is currently on lockdown as university police and Chesterfield Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.