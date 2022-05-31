WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — One week after a 9-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet in her Woodbridge neighborhood, new details are coming out about her injuries.

The girl’s mother started a GoFundMe to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses, and within 24 hours, raised over five thousand dollars.

“As the mother of this beautiful young girl, I ask everyone to continue to pray for my family as I move through this devastating experience. Words cannot express the pain I feel both mentally and physically, which I try to lessen by leaning into my faith.” -Brooklin Freeman via GoFundMe

In the description, the mother details her daughter’s injuries. She said her daughter has undergone multiple surgeries to repair the damage caused by the stray bullet. The girl suffered from a partially collapsed lung, her liver split in half and the bullet lodged into her spine. As of Wednesday, May 31, she is in stable, but critical condition.