FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — New details have emerged in the murder of Fairfax resident and CEO of the nonprofit Donorsee, Gret Glyer. Joshua Danehower is being held without bond for 2nd-degree murder according to court documents obtained Thursday.

Per detectives, Danehower had been reaching out regularly to the victim’s wife; his ex-girlfriend, whom he wanted to reconnect with. There are still major concerns for her safety and those close to her.

Danehower had been a FedEx employee for just under a month, he entered the home through an unlocked back door and shot Glyer 10 times while in bed. Glyer was hit four times in the head and two times in the neck.

At the conclusion of the initial hearing, Danehower commented: “can I order a pizza.”

Police said Wednesday that officers made an arrest in the killing of the founder and CEO of a nonprofit group that took place in his home on June 24.

Capt. Jeff Hunt with the City of Fairfax Police Department (CFPD) said Joshua Daniel Danehower faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in the death of Gret Glyer, 32.

Hunt said emergency dispatchers received a call from inside Glyer’s home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Ct. shortly before 3 a.m. on June 24. When officers arrived at the home, they found Glyer had been shot multiple times in his bed where he died. Glyer’s wife had been in bed with her husband at the time of the shooting. Police got her and the Glyers’ children out of the home and began looking for the shooter.

Information led police to identify Danehower, an acquaintance of the Glyers, as the person wanted for the shooting.

Hunt said Danehower lives in Arlington County and CFPD asked Arlington County police for their help.

Officers followed Danehower from his home on Tuesday (June 28) to Dulles International Airport where he works. Police at the airport took him into custody.

Glyer was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit by the name of DonorSee a platform that allows users to donate directly to those in need and receive video updates from recipients of crowdfunding.

The platform created a campaign to raise money for Glyer’s wife and family.