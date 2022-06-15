FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The store shelves that typically stock baby formula have been much emptier for the past five months. But even though President Biden’s Operation Fly Formula is slowly getting things back to normal, mothers here in the DMV are still struggling to find food for their infants.

One advocacy group in Fairfax, Va., has taken saying: “It takes a village” to heart by helping out other mothers who are struggling to feed their kids as the baby formula shortage stretches on another month.

Tiffany Chang welcomed her first child eight months ago and originally wanted to stop breastfeeding him around the time the shortage started. Now, as the shortage continues, she does not only have to navigate life as a new mother but also life amid a baby formula shortage.

“It’s scary because every day you think, ‘Am I going to run out of food for my baby?’ because that’s all that he can have,” Chang said. “You know, he can’t have anything else but formula if you’re not breastfeeding.”

Chang has had to turn to store hopping as well as the generosity of others while searching for baby formula for her 8-month-old son.

“We’ve been going to the grocery stores habitually and not being able to find formula and when we do, if there’s a limit, like depending on the store, like two to five,” Chang explained. “So you kind of have to like go store hopping, search Facebook groups, social media, or find anybody wanting to donate.”

Fairfax mom Vanessa Vargas already has a one-year-old son at home and a baby girl due any day, but after her son got sick from recalled Similac, she’s scared of what could happen with her new baby girl. She explains that her son had inadvertently been fed not one but two different containers of recalled similar baby formula. As a result, he experienced diarrhea each and every time he was fed the recalled formula.

“I’ve just been on the search because, with my new baby, I can’t go through that same problem,” Vargas said.

Now she’s scrambling to prepare as shelves remain empty, making her thankful for organizations like Villa.

“I’m excited that they’re doing this for all the moms out there and also have different brands that you can try. I’ve been trying Enfamil just getting ready,” Vargas said. “You know, she could come any day now and I want to make sure I’m ready in case I can’t produce my own.”

Villa Advocacy Group has been collecting and distributing baby formula and other crucial items for babies and moms since 2021. While founder and mom of two Kristen Guizani faced formula shortages for her son, she says some mothers are at higher risk of not finding formula.

“This is disproportionately affecting the lower-income communities, minorities, and immigrant families who don’t flatly have the resources that they need. They can’t use the gas to go and search and scour the stores for what they need,” Guizani explained.

She also explained that mothers with WIC benefits can only get a certain type of formula when they go to the store, sometimes leaving them with no options. Guizani also warns mothers not to water down their formula and has this warning for mothers searching for baby formula.

“People are relying on all of these informal exchange social media platforms, but that leaves the people who are price gouging and trying to sell or even replacing formula with baby powder to make a profit off the backs of babies, so you need to find the communities who are there to support you and that’s why we’re here village we’re villa.

Villa also offers emergency support and will mail items like formula, diapers, and menstrual products to needy mothers. Mothers can fill out the form or email Villa at VillaAdvocacy@gmail.com with any requests.