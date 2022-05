LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office discovered Kelley Muscara 33-year-old Sterling woman who had been missing since Saturday morning around Kincora Drive in Sterling.

According to the news release, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, to find out the cause and reason of Kelley’s death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Schmidt at 703-777-1021.