HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral services for the late Hershel “Woody” Williams were announced on Wednesday by Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

At 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a procession will leave Beard Mortuary and travel to the Capitol Rotunda in Charleston where Williams will lie in state.

Saturday visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Williams’ funeral service will take place on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the West Virginia Division of Culture and History at the State Capitol.

Williams passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning. He was the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient.