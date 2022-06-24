Fairfax City police officers received a call about man who'd been shot in his home on Bolton Village Court. When they got there, they found him dead.

FARIFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of a man that happened inside his home Friday.

The Fairfax City Police Department tweeted about the killing shortly after 9:45 a.m.

Police said they received a call that a man had been shot inside his home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Ct. When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

In its tweet, the department asked anyone with information about the killing or video footage of the area to contact Detective Matthew Green at Matthew.Green@Fairfaxva.gov or 703-385-7959.