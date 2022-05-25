FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After sexually assaulting a kid at Lake Accotink Park, a 42-year-old man is now facing charges.

On May 21, police were called to the park after a report of a sexual assault. At around 6 p.m., the victim was at the park when Louis C. Allen, of Lorton, walked up and started talking to the victim and then “unlawfully touched the victim’s thigh,” according to the news release.

To avoid Allen, the victim left the play area. Later, Allen followed the victim into the water, where he again inappropriately touched her. The victim told her family about the assault. When confronted by family members, Allen got into a car and drove away.

The victim’s family was able to provide police with cell phone footage and information on the vehicle Allen left in.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service began monitoring Allen and captured him on May 24. Allen was served with three more outstanding warrants. The warrants included two counts of failure to appear and one count of simple assault on a family member. Allen was transported to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond.