PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said lightning was responsible for starting a house fire early Thursday morning in Woodbridge.

Someone called emergency dispatchers around 3:25 p.m. and said that his neighbors’ home was on fire. When crews got to the 4000 block of Tuscany Ct., they saw heavy flames and smoke throughout the house. No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

A building official determined the home wasn’t safe and that nobody could be inside of it, at least, for the time being.