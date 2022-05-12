ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After nearly six decades, the Landmark Mall in Alexandria is being demolished to pave the way for a new mixed-use development.

The city has approved a plan for more apartment homes, retail businesses, office space as well as a new Inova hospital. The city hosted a special wrecking ball countdown event and invited the public to come see the mall’s demolition.

“We want to take this amazing site and turn into a new heart for West-End,” said Foulger-Pratt Development Vice President James Kelly. “To really be a center for the community out on the West-End of Alexandria and it will obviously be anchored by a billion-dollar Inova Health System Hospital, brand new; and then we’re building about 2500 residential units, retail, office buildings and four acres of public open space.”

Development of the Inova hospital complex is scheduled to reach completion in 2028.