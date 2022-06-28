RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) encouraged people to celebrate Fourth of July Weekend safely, adding that troopers would be increasing their patrols for the holiday.

VSP encouraged anyone who’s drinking at a function to arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or take public transportation. For those planning parties, consider non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure to communicate with attendees to ensure they have a safe travel option.

In 2021, 12 people died on Virginia highways during the July 4th Weekend. Additionally, arrested 61 people who were accused of driving under the influence and cited more than 4,000 people for speeding.

State police said their increased patrols would take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday and to 12 a.m. Tuesday as part of the C.A.R.E. initiative (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). The national program has a goal of reducing traffic fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speed, and failure to utilize a seatbelt.