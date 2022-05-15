FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of people filled Main Street in Old Town Fairfax for the second Annual Asian Festival on Main.

The event was hosted by the Old Town Fairfax Business Association. Last year the event was held in July but this year it was held during Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“The diversity has grown not just with Korean, not just with Vietnamese, but you have Thai you have South Asian Indonesian, you’ve got Vietnamese. I mean so there’s so much that has grown, the community needs to reflect the population. So it’s important that we celebrate our culture, especially during Asian heritage,” said Christian Oh, an organizer for the event.

There were food vendors, performances, music, and a great time.

Guests like Simon Santos said they enjoyed having so many people from different backgrounds come together.

“It was very very shocking, it was a lot of different ethnicities. It made me very very happy, and I’m proud of it,” said Santos.

Oh says he wants the festival to shed light on the positive aspects of their culture, especially during this time.

“I think all of us need to learn to go beyond our boundaries, whether it be about culture, ethnicity, and then being able to see wow, we are a melting pot here in the United States. Lately, there’s been a lot of racism, and Asian American Pacific Islander hates crimes. I don’t want to focus on the negative I want to focus on the positives.” said Oh.

Organizers say they hope the event is bigger and better next year.