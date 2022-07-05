The Herndon Police Department said things started when officers tried to pull over a stolen car with three people inside it.

HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Herndon Police Department said an officer opened fire and hit a person Tuesday afternoon after that person pulled out a gun.

The department tweeted about the incident in the 600 block of Dulles Park Ct. The tweet said that three people were in a stolen car when police attempted to stop it. Officers detained two of the people who were in the car. The third person ran off, and the department said officers chased after him.

The tweet added that the person “presented a weapon.” That’s when the officer shot him, and he was taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.