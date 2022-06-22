WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has recently signed a new budget of $4B with the largest investment in education in Virginia’s history.

While the budget does also focus on investing in tax relief and an increase in law enforcement, Youngkin emphasized the importance of education and that staff and special education is a priority. A gathering was hosted at the Harbourtown Grill to highlight the budget which Youngkin believes would reflect his initiative since first taking office last year.

“Raises for teachers, much-needed investing in facilities across Virginia,” Youngkin proclaimed. “Investing in special education programs for Virginia’s kids with disabilities. Investing in a tax credit program to provide choice for Virginia families in their schools.”