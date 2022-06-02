FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With inflation on the rise, everyone will continue to see prices rise and budgets getting tighter. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue offered something to families to ease their wallets by giving out sneakers to children in the community.

In the partnership with law enforcement like the Fairfax County Police Department and Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue gave out about 300 sneakers to the community on Thursday at Gum Springs Community Center and Lee District Community Center.

“We just want to make sure the kids to, you know, have a brand new pair of the shoes for the summertime, you know it’s tough out there with the price of groceries and fuel and things that nature… We just want to do a little part to take some of the burdens off from the family,” said Willie Bailey, spokesman and deputy chief of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

300 sneakers came from a non-profit called “Operation Warm,” which also offered clothing donations to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue last year.