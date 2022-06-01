FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Students in Fairfax County learn to take care of therapy animals and their mental health.

Students learn to care for the creatures from chickens to goats, alpacas and mini horses while also releasing school stress.

The program is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Fund to help maintain students’ emotional and mental health during the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school uses ESSER III funding to pay for therapy animals to visit the students. The program is being held at multiple schools throughout the county.

Timber Lane Elementary students are visited every Wednesday by Oakley the labradoodle. In addition, Glasgow Middle School hosts Teddy, the miniature horse.

Students at Flint Hill Elementary take frequent trips out to the butterfly garden in the courtyard to care for their chickens and — the newest addition — two goats, who happen to be brothers.

Jeff Bechtle, a fifth-grade teacher at Flint Hill ES, brought the goats to the school by friendship with a local farmer. The students come throughout the day and after school to help him take care of the animals.

Bechtle says students are often taken outside to learn in the garden and with the animals as part of the regular classroom curriculum. Still, he says the happiness and peace it brings to the students is the best education.

“Every day stresses, whatever it is…It’s a great opportunity for them not to feel that pressure,” said Bechtle. “Out here, the only pressure is to feed a goat or have to grab an egg from a chicken or get chased around by a rooster. It’s really worthwhile for them.”

Students at Flint Hill Elementary say it’s one of the highlights of their day.

“It’s like a reward to go outside and play with the chickens. It helps me relax and calm down,” said one student.