Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said a grand jury indicted Usman Shahid. He was accused of hitting and killing two teenagers in Oakton on June 7, 2022.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver accused of hitting and killing two high school students in Oakton appeared in court Thursday following a grand jury’s indictment on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Usman Shahid was responsible for the girls’ deaths on June 7. The Oakton High School students just crossed an intersection when it happened.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided, and our hearts break for the

families of these two young girls,” Descano said. “There are no winners in this situation.

| am committed to working toward accountability in a manner that promotes healing for

the families involved and our wider community.”

The incident happened at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, just south

of the girls’ high school. The school had dismissed shortly before that.

Police said Shadid’s speed was 81mph when he hit another car before striking three teenage pedestrians. The third teenager survived.

Other people had to go to the hospital as well.

Descano said each felony charge against Shahid carries up to 10 years of prison time.