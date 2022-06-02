FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Domestic violence experts are raising concerns following the verdict of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. In this case, it was a split decision with the jury siding more with Depp. Some are saying this could create terrible repercussions for victims of domestic violence.

Despite Heard and her legal team presenting photos of her injuries, recordings of Depp having apparent meltdowns, and witness testimony supporting her claims of abuse, Depp was awarded $10 million dollars and another $5 million in punitive damages, which are considered punishment and are typically awarded at the court’s discretion when the defendant’s behavior is found to be especially harmful. Heard was awarded $2 million dollars from her $100 million dollar countersuit.

Domestic violence advocates are talking about the repercussions for victims and survivors. One psychologist tells Rolling Stone magazine that this verdict is quote “basically the end” of the #MeToo movement. The case stems from a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. In it, heard identified herself as a victim and as a public face of domestic abuse survivors all without specifically naming her ex-husband.

Experts believe this case could potentially deter survivors from coming forward after seeing how Heard was treated during the trial. Ruth Glenn is the CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. She says the verdict of “mutual abuse” ignores domestic violence experts’ understanding of abuse dynamics.

Glenn tells rolling stone in part:

“There is no such thing [as mutual abuse]. You have a primary aggressor and a primary victim. What could be happening is you have a survivor doing what they need to do to defend themselves but when you have clinicians framing it as ‘mutual abuse,’ it’s very harmful.” Ruth Glenn, CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

British psychologist Dr. Jessica Taylor told Rolling Stone magazine the methods used during the trial, like diagnosing Heard with a mental illness, only provides a model of discrediting the woman. She also says she has already been contacted by what she called hundreds of survivors who want to retract their public statements made to the press or want to pull out of their court cases against their abusers altogether.

She told rolling stone the verdict “opens the floodgates” for future defamation cases.

The vice president of the largest victim services nonprofit organization in the united states, Safe Horizon, says the verdict is “one more way of silencing survivors and taking away the one real option they may have” by speaking out against their abusers in the media.