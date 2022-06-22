GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After a deadly mining incident that took the life of a 50-year-old excavator, both inspectors with the Virginia Department of Energy and the Mining Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were on the ground Tuesday investigating the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County and interviewing witnesses.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Energy, Tarah Kesterson, revealed more about the worker who was killed in the incident on Monday, June 20.

She says that the excavator worked at the site for nine weeks before the incident happened in what is known as “level seven.” Kesterson tells WFXR News that investigators aren’t sure how deep that is within the mine.

Before the incident happened, investigators discovered that workers were removing “spoil material” that was covering up the limestone on Monday. However, there is no indication if this caused the incident.

Kesterson says that all underground operations have been canceled until further notice, but pumps that are removing water from the mines continue to be operational.

The MSHA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We will issue a preliminary report that is an initial report with a brief description of the accident. A final report will follow when the investigation is complete.” U.S. Labor Department Spokesperson

The investigation is just getting started, Kesterson walked WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste through the process. Kesterson says the first step is for the investigative team to sweep the mine of any other potential dangers.

“After that, they will take a look at the accident scene and try to go over it and figure out what happened there,” explained Kesterson. “They are also going to assess violations with the mine to see if there is anything that wasn’t in regulation or wasn’t correct that was happening there.”

From there, the Virginia Department of Energy and MSHA will work together to prevent another incident like this from happening again. However, Kesterson says that mining incidents like the one at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant are not common.

“Safety is our priority in Virginia. In Lhoist, the last fatality that happened in that mine was in 1994,” Kesterson told WFXR News. “We couldn’t even find a serious accident in the last two decades that happened there, so their safety record was pretty impeccable. It was very good, so this is not common at all, especially in Virginia.”

As MSHA and Kesterson continue their investigation into Wednesday morning, investigators want to stress that the incident is not being called a “collapse.”