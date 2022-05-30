FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The jury will resume deliberations in the trial against actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard on Tuesday. Once the verdict is delivered, what will happen to both actors after the trial?

WDVM spoke with Tom Dunlap, managing partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, who says the entire case comes down to dollar signs.

“He would — if he got all of his damages — win $50 million. If the jury sides with Heard, Depp would owe her $100 million,” said Dunlap.

There is some confusion amongst fans online who believe a guilty verdict could mean a trip to prison, but Dunlap says jail time isn’t on the table.

“It’s very much a civil case. There isn’t a criminal act at all, and that’s why each side has their own lawyer,” said Dunlap. “There’s no prosecutor, there’s no jail time associated with it. It’s $50 million in one hand, $100 million in the other hand.”

Fans across the world are wondering, who will win the case? Dunlap says it’s a toss-up, and entirely in the hands of the jury.

“They could side with both parties and say they defamed each other. They could do cross awards and they can say, ‘You both defamed each other for $50 million, therefore you owe each other nothing.'”

Dunlap says there’s also a chance neither party will get a reward.

“Maybe Depp did defame her, or maybe Amber Heard did defame him, but the jury may find there’s no damages,” said Dunlap. “That’s not an unlikely outcome, I think.”

Although many fans have created this verdict, choosing sides between Depp and Heard, Dunlap says it all comes back to what happens inside the courtroom.

“It doesn’t really matter from a legal perspective or what the rest of the world thinks. All that matters is what the jurors sitting there think and what the evidence shows,” said Dunlap.