BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police (FCPD) is at the site of a deadly car crash involving a Motorcycle, according to FCPD’s Twitter.

At around 8:10 p.m., FCPD went to a crash at Burke Center Pkwy. and Ox Rd. in Burke, Va. When police arrived, they saw a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person riding the motorcycle has taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other vehicle remained at the crash site, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.